Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $85.42

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,938. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

