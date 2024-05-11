Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

IRT stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,132.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

