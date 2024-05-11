Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

