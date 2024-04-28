Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
WHLRP stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
