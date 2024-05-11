Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $144.62 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218,019 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $144,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 862,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,723. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

