Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.55 on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $761.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.24.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

