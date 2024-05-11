iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $108.98. 3,485,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.