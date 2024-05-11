ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Cut to $145.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARM. Barclays lifted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 91.64.

ARM traded up 5.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting 108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,281,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 91.48. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ARM will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

