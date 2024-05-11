Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 199,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,892,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $258.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $387.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.