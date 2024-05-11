Wedbush Lowers Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $31.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wedbush from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PHVS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

PHVS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 66,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,625. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

