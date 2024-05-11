Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $289.39 and last traded at $291.12. 466,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,504,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.67.

Specifically, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,312.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total value of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Arista Networks by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

