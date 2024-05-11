Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Trading Up 2.4 %

ZVIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zevia PBC

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,317.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160. Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.