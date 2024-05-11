Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.81. The company had a trading volume of 568,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $252.08 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

