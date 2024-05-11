Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,108,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. 4,149,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

