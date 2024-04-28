Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) versus Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Head to Head Analysis

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Taitron Components 30.21% 10.97% 10.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of Taitron Components shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rexel pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taitron Components pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taitron Components is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Rexel and Taitron Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 34.78 Taitron Components $6.11 million 3.12 $1.85 million $0.32 9.91

Taitron Components has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Taitron Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rexel and Taitron Components, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taitron Components beats Rexel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. The company serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. Taitron Components Incorporated has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

