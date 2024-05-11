FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issued By Roth Capital

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for CPI Card Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PMTS. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 4.0 %

PMTS stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $4,404,981.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

