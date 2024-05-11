Bank of America Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $26.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of GPRE opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $7,688,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

