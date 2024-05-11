Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $254.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

