Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. 3,347,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The company has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.83 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

