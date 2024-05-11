The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $27.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

TRIP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 304,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $19,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

