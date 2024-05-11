Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,918.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,938,000 after buying an additional 1,897,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.