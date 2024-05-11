Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 165.6% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BND stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,167. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

