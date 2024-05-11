Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. 318,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

