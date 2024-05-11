Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,370,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 14,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.