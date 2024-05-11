The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Acquires $114,000.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:MAC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 165,649 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,938,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
