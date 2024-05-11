The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Acquires $114,000.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Macerich

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,654,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 165,649 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $22,210,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,938,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

