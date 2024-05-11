The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $37.65 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.