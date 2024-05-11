Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$148,812.20 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total transaction of C$148,812.20.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$100.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.45. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.784 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

