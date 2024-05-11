Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$148,812.20 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total transaction of C$148,812.20.
TSE:QSR opened at C$100.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.45. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
