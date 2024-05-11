M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on M.D.C.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 30.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.