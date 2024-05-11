Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.56.

Several analysts have commented on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.