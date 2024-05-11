Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $462.60

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.89.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in S&P Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $431.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.10. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

