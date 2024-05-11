Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.65.

PLTR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 171.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock worth $416,394,919. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

