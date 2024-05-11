Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $127,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

