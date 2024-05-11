FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $439.16. The company had a trading volume of 158,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

