Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.18. 44,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,843. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $980.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

