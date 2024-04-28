Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,071,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 1,413,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.88%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.