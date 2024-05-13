Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Cormark

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Journey Energy Trading Down 8.7 %
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Journey Energy will post 0.3599202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
