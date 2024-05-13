Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

MLSS opened at $0.67 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

