Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

