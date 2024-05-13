Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 116.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sabre by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.69. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

