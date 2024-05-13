Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $83.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $78.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 436.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Parsons has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Parsons by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 126.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

