Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.05.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 86,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 379.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

