AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.0 days.

AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

AMVMF opened at $24.50 on Monday. AMG Critical Materials has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

About AMG Critical Materials

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.