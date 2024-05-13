AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.0 days.
AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 6.3 %
AMVMF opened at $24.50 on Monday. AMG Critical Materials has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.
About AMG Critical Materials
