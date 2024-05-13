Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,100 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

