Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $42.80

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Schrödinger has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,785 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

