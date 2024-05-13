Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Decreases By 59.1%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $133.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.