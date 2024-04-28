Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,224 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

