Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seaboard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,205.53 on Friday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,048.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3,942.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seaboard by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

