Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $16.71

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

