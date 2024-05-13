Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $16.71

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International
Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.