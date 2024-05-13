Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

MODN stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,978,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $6,078,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

