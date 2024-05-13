Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $81.11

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. Vertiv has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.